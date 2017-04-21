Leinster will be without Seán O'Brien for Sunday's Champions Cup semi-final against Clermont Auvergne in one of two changes to the side that defeated Wasps in the last eight.

The loss of O’Brien through a "tightness in the hamstring" is a significant blow for head coach Leo Cullen and he will be reassessed next week ahead of the visit of Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness PRO12 to the RDS on Friday evening.

Isa Nacewa captains the side on the occasion of his 50th European cap for Leinster from the left wing, with Fergus McFadden coming into the side on the right wing for his 150th Leinster appearance.

The winger scored a try in the Aviva after being introduced for the injured Adam Byrne against Wasps.

In the centre, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose renew their partnership and it's Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton in the half backs.

Sexton reached the 1,200-point mark for Leinster against Wasps with his 12 points from the boot.

The front row is again the all Irish-international trio of Jack McGrath, Richardt Strauss and Tadhg Furlong, with Devin Toner and Hayden Triggs packing down behind them in the scrum.

In the back row, Rhys Ruddock comes in at blindside flanker, with Dan Leavy moving across to the open side and Jack Conan continuing at number eight.

Leinster team: Joey Carbery; Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (captain); Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, Richardt Strauss, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, Hayden Triggs; Rhys Ruddock, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Zane Kirchner.

