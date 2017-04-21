Rassie Erasmus welcomes back CJ Stander and Rory Scannell for Munster’s Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens on Saturday (KO 3.15pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1), but Conor Murray has lost his fitness battle.

The 27-year-old injured his shoulder in Ireland's Six Nations defeat to Wales on 10 March and has met with a neurologist about a persistent nerve issue.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland has voiced his concern over the setback and said the Limerick man will need to play rugby before the squad departs for New Zealand, but he will not play any part at the Aviva Stadium.

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has five changes in total to the side that defeated Ulster in the Guinness PRO12 last weekend in Thomond Park.

Stander has overcome the ankle injury sustained against Toulouse in the quarter-final stage to be named in the starting XV and is the only change to the pack as he joins Lions’ colleague Peter O’Mahony and Tommy O’Donnell in the back row.

An unchanged front five sees Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan scrum down in the front row while the squad’s most capped duo of Donnacha Ryan and Billy Holland continue their second-row partnership.

With late changes to the side last weekend, the half back pairing of Duncan Williams and Tyler Bleyendaal return to start for Saturday’s encounter.

Centre Jaco Taute also makes a return as he resumes his European midfield partnership with Rory Scannell who has been deemed fit to play after a knock to his ankle last weekend.

The final change comes by way of winger Andrew Conway who joins Keith Earls and Simon Zebo in the back three.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (Capt.), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Dave O’Callaghan, Jean Deysel, Ian Keatley, Francis Saili, Darren Sweetnam.

Saracens start with all six of their squad selected on Wednesday for this summer's British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand - Farrell, Itoje, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and George Kruis.

Saracens: Alex Goode; Chris Ashton, Marcelo Bosch, Brad Barritt (captain), Sean Maitland; Owen Farrell, Richard Wigglesworth; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Vincent Koch; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Michael Rhodes, Jackson Wray, Billy Vunipola.

