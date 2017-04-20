Conor Murray must prove his fitness ahead of this summer’s Lions tour according to coach Warren Gatland.

The Ireland scrum-half was named in the Lions squad for the tour to New Zealand in June, however, coach Gatland is concerned about the player’s current injury, which has prevented Murray from playing since Ireland’s Six Nations game against Wales on 10 March.

The Lions coach also revealed that Murray is seeing a neurologist in relation to the nerve injury and will not be available for Munster’s European Champions Cup clash with Saracens on Saturday.

"He’s got a nerve issue," Gatland told the Irish Independent. "I spoke to the doctor yesterday. He was hoping to be fit this week. He had a setback a couple of weeks ago. It is a concern.

"He’s going to need to play before he gets on the plane. That’s going to be important for us. I would be reluctant to take someone to New Zealand with a neck injury who hasn’t played. His last game was against Wales.

"He’s incredibly fit. It’s causing him a bit of discomfort and a bit of weakness in his arm, and hopefully he’s going to be right in a couple of weeks. The neurologist is confident he’s going to be OK.

"He’s had some disc problems in the past, but that’s not what’s causing the issue. It’s some nerve problem that he’s got.

"Look, it’s a concern, because he is a quality player. He’s disappointed himself.

"Hopefully he’s going to be right in a couple of weeks and get one or two games under his belt."