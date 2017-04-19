Leinster will be without prop Cian Healy for their European Champions Cup semi-final against Clermont Auvergne after he was hit with a two-week ban.

The Ireland international has been suspended for a fortnight after being cited for dangerous play at the ruck during the province's Pro12 win over Connacht last weekend.

A disciplinary meeting on Wednesday night confirmed the punishment, concluding a bad day for Healy, who also missed out on selection for the British and Irish Lions tour.

"A Disciplinary Panel convened in Edinburgh, Scotland this evening to consider the Citing Complaint lodged against Cian Healy of Leinster Rugby resulting from the Round 20 game versus Connacht Rugby on Saturday, April 15," said the Pro12 through a statement.

"The complaint was for an act of foul play under Law 10.4 (h) – A player must not charge into a ruck; and Law 10.4 (k) – Dangerous play at the ruck.

"The player contested the complaint, however, the Disciplinary Committee, Pamela Woodman (Chair), Kathrine Mackie and Roddy MacLeod (all Scotland) agreed that the player had committed an act of foul play worthy of a red card under Law 10.4 (h).

"The Panel decided the offence was at the lower-entry point and sanctioned the player to a two-week suspension. The player can return to play on Monday, May 1, 2017 and was reminded of his right to appeal."

Healy was likely to be back-up to Jack McGrath on the Leinster team for the clash in Lyon on Sunday, though losing him will still be a blow to head coach Leo Cullen.