When the dust settles on Warren Gatland’s Lions selection, Alan Quinlan feels Ireland can be pleased with a representation of 11 players for the tour of New Zealand.

Jared Payne was the surprise Irish inclusion, and was joined by Robbie Henshaw, Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton in the backs, with Rory Best, Tadgh Furlong, Iain Henderson, Jack McGrath, Sean O'Brien, Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander among the forwards in the 41-man squad.

Leaks that Donnacha Ryan and Keith Earls would make the cut proved to be false, and former Munster and Ireland player Quinlan says they can feel disappointed in what was a competitive squad.

"There was so much completion in the second row and he [Ryan] played so well against England," the Cadbury's brand ambassador said.

lan Quinlan, Fiona Coghlan and Jordi Murphy pictured at the launch the first ever #BoostYourAwareness Touch Rugby Blitz

"He played well all season, so I definitely think he can feel disappointed."

Simon Zebo, Garry Ringrose Jamie Heaslip and Cian Healy were three others from Joe Schmidt’s squad with aspirations of making the trip to New Zealand, with the Leinster prop particularly unfortunate according to Quinlan.

"It’s great there’s 11 Irish guys on the tour," he said.

"Cian Healy is someone who can feel disappointed, a bit unlucky.

"When you look at the English situation, they have Mako Vunipola and Joe Marler, we have Jack McGrath and Cian Healy as looseheads.

"But overall to get 11 guys is a good return for Ireland."

Sam Warburton will captain the Lions for the second time and will be supported by a very experienced squad, which includes a number of former Lions with two players on their third tour and 14 on their second.

