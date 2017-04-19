Ahead of the announcement of the British and Irish Lions squad on Wednesday, reports have emerged that Ireland star Simon Zebo and England captain Dylan Hartley will miss out on places in Warren Gatland’s panel for the tour of New Zealand.

Hartley would be the highest-profile biggest casualty to miss out on selection for the squad, which will be named at midday.

The Northampton hooker may well have to face the ignominy of seeing his England understudy Jamie George secure one of the three hooker spots on the 40-man panel if The Telegraph’s report on Tuesday evening proves accurate. Ireland captain Rory Best and Ken Owens of Wales have been tipped to secure the other hooker positions available.

Former Ireland captain Jamie Heaslip, who has featured on the last two Lions tours, is also believed to have missed out, with number eight a fiercely competitive position.

Gatland and his backroom team held a final meeting on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's announcement, when Wales flanker Sam Warburton is expected to be named as the Lions captain for a second time.

The squad will then begin the 40-day countdown to departure for New Zealand, with recent Lions history suggesting at least two injury or suspension-enforced changes likely before then.

The Lions kick off their 10-match trip against the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei on 3 June, with the Blues, Crusaders, Highlanders, Maori All Blacks and Chiefs all on their agenda before the first Test three weeks later.