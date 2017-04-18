Cian Healy could miss Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final against Clermont Auvergne on Sunday after having been been cited for an incident in Leinster’s 37-24 Pro12 win over Connacht at the weekend.

Citing commissioner Eugene Ryanhas reported Healy for dangerous play at the ruck at the Sportsground, with officials failing to take any action at the time.

The Leinster prop will discover his fate after a disciplinary hearing which will be held in Edinburgh on Wednesday afternoon.

Suspensions for those found guilty of breaching Law 10.4 range from two to 10 weeks.