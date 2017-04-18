Saracens could enter their Champions Cup semi-final against Munster at full strength with Mako Vunipola set to return from a knee injury.

The only concern for Saturday's seismic showdown in Dublin is centre Duncan Taylor, who is struggling with a bruised chest bone and will be given until Thursday to prove his fitness.

Saracens rotated their squad for their last-gasp victory over Northampton, resting Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell and Richard Wigglesworth among others, but will revert to their strongest XV for the trip to the Aviva Stadium.

Director of rugby Mark McCall has confirmed that Vunipola will be restored to the front row after damaging his knee against Harlequins 11 days ago, leaving Taylor is as the only doubt.

"The only new injury that we have is Duncan Taylor. We will give him the next 48 hours to see if he can recover," McCall said.

"We hope that it's just a very bad bruise to his sternum and we'll see whether he can tune that around in four or five days."

