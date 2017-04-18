Munster star Keith Earls believes his side will have to be at their best to defeat reigning European champions Saracens in their Champions Cup semi-final at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The province have enjoyed a remarkable renaissance this season, but Sarries are slight favourites to emerge victorious from the clash at the Lansdowne Road venue.

Speaking ahead of the game, Earls told RTÉ Sport: "Saracens don’t drop their standards.

"Every game, they go out and they’re phenomenal, their squad are phenomenal as well.

"We know that we can win games, even when we’re not playing well. That’s a bonus for us.

"When we do get it right, we can open up teams. But just look at Saracens’ defence - they’re going to be hard to break down and with some of their attacking threats, we’re going to have to put in our best performance this week."

"It was tough going but we’d full belief in ourselves. Rassie coming in was a great thing."

Reflecting on the upturn in Munster’s fortunes under Rassie Erasmus after Axel Foley’s untimely death, Earls said: "It’s ridiculous and I guarantee you that there’s nobody out there who thought it, bar a few.

"It was tough going but we’d full belief in ourselves.

"Rassie coming in was a great thing.

"He worked well with Axel and we’re still bringing out Axel’s plan and were just going to look forward to it.

"Pressure-wise, we probably don’t suffer from it as much anymore.

"It’s just all about enjoying rugby, rather that it being a burden on you."

While the Aviva Stadium promises to be a sea of red this weekend, Earls played down the benefit of home advantage.

"It’s what happens between the white lines that counts," he said.

"Saracens aren’t champions for nothing.

"When you’re champions, you can go anywhere and win."

Munster flanker Tommy O’Donnell echoed Earls sentiments regarding the level of performance Munster will have to deliver on Saturday against a team packed with star internationals.

"We’ve had quality teams in front of us all season and we just seem to do what we need to do to get past them," he said.

"Saracens are going to be a tough task. They’re a physical team who can play for the full 80 minutes.

"They’re probably going to be the biggest challenge that we’ve met so far and we’ll have to play our best rugby for 80 minutes to beat them."

O’Donnell is relishing the prospect of running out at the Aviva this weekend.

"It’s a good reward for how we’ve gone so far this season, having it at home," he added.

"It’s only two hours up the road for most Munster fans and no doubt there’ll be a Munster exodus on either Friday or Saturday

"It’s a good prize the chance to get back in another European Cup final.

"We’ll go at it with everything we have and that’s all that we can do."

