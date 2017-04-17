Rassie Erasmus has laid out three key challenges for Munster ahead of their Champions Cup mission: perform, entertain and rise above the fear of failure.

The province take on reigning champions Saracens in the semi-final of Europe's elite competition at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday (Live, RTÉ Radio 1, 3.15pm) in a mouthwatering showdown.

Not since the 2008 slaying of Toulouse at the Millennium Stadium have Munster captured the big one, but Erasmus urged his men to savour the "privilege" of playing in such an enormous game as they prep for a daunting challenge.

"We're happy we're playing in Ireland - even if it is against the reigning champions and probably the best team in Europe currently," he told RTÉ Sport.

"There can't be a better stage to go and play. There can't be more of a motivation and honour to do it. There's not a fear of failure, I can feel it. It's an opportunity to go and perform and to entertain."

Conor Murray remains a major doubt as he struggles to overcome a shoulder injury, but Erasmus is reasonably content with the shape of his squad.

"It looks better than I thought Saturday after the game (against Ulster)," he said.

"Rory Scannell's ankle isn't as bad as we thought it would be; he could maybe still make it.

"I'm really hopeful on CJ (Stander). There's still a lot of doubts about Conor but we'll give him some chance to see if he might get better.

"All in all, we're not looking too bad.

"It's a big week. The Saracens game has always been in the back of our heads. Obviously it's going to be a few steps up when you play the champions.

"We have to prepare for a very tough game. We're fairly confident in knowing what our team will look like so starting today we'll have to focus and try and get it right."

While Munster fans would prefer to be welcoming Sarries into a Thomond cauldron, they at least get to take on Mark McCall's exceptional side on Irish soil.

"It's just a privilege to and play there anyway. It's a hell of a challenge."

Erasmus is keen to make the most of that advantage ahead of a mammoth challenge.

"It's nice to say 'our own patch'. It feels weird but it's nice to say that!" he laughed.

"Hopefully it's a great experience. No matter what way the result goes, it's just a privilege to and play there anyway. It's a hell of a challenge.

"You want to measure yourself and see how far you've grown in the last couple of months. No better test.

"Apart from them tactically being a really great team, they're individuals are really good and they've a great coaching staff, I think the intensity is something that really strikes me about their team.

"You have to concentrate on the opposition and you have to understand what they're trying to do... but if we just go out and try to contain what they do then we won't stand a chance.

"We have to make sure what plans we have in place, we get to execute that. It'll be a great, great challenge."

Listen to Munster v Saracens live on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport, 3.15pm