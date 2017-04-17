Conor Murray is still touch and go for Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens on Saturday, but CJ Stander is set for a return to training ahead of the Aviva Stadium blockbuster.

Murray continues to struggle with a shoulder injury and did not take any part on training today.

He remains under the watchful eye of the province's medical team but looks highly unlikely to the European collision.

The scrum-half has been out of action since damaging his shoulder during Ireland’s Six Nations loss to Wales at the Principality Stadium back in March.

Stander hasn't played since spraining his ankle against Toulouse in the Champions Cup quarter-final, but the powerful back-rower is making real progress in his recovery and could

Rory Scannell's ankle injury is not as bad as first feared.

The versatile Corkman limped out of the Pro12 defeat of Ulster at Thomond Park in the 66th minute at the weekend.

He sat out training today, and is being closely monitored.

Duncan Williams, who was a late withdrawal from the match-day squad due a tight groin, did go through his paces in Limerick and seems to have shaken off the niggle.

Munster will look to make their first European final in nine years against Sarries in Dublin. They last made the showpiece in 2008, lifting the Heineken Cup after edging past Toulouse 16-13 at the Millennium Stadium.

Listen to Munster v Saracens live on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport, 3.15pm