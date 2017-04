France's Romain Poite will be the man in the middle when Munster take on Saracens for a place in the final of the Champions Cup next Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (3.15pm).

The EPCR have also announced that Wales' Nigel Owens will take charge of Leinster's clash with Clermont in Lyon on Sunday (3pm).

The Munster v Sarancens game is live on RTÉ Radio 1.