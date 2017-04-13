Director of Women's and 7s Rugby Anthony Eddy has confirmed the Women's 7s squad to travel to Japan to compete at the fourth stage of the World Women's Sevens series in Kitakyushu on 22/23 April.

Eddy has named a panel of 13 players and the side will be captained by Lucy Mulhall.

Ashleigh Baxter, Claire Keohane, Stacey Flood, Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe, Sene Naoupu, Audrey O'Flynn, Hannah Tyrrell and Megan Williams are all once again included, having been a part of the squad that finished eighth in Las Vegas 7s tournament.

The new additions to the squad for Kitakyushu are Kim Flood, Louise Galvin, Katie Heffernan and Emma Murphy.

19-year-old Heffernan could be set to make her World Series debut, having won her first senior cap last summer at the Rugby Europe Grand Prix in Malemort.

Ireland will face Fiji in their opening game of Pool B, before meeting Australia and then Brazil on day one.

All three teams will be familiar to one another, having all been drawn into the same pool at the Sydney 7s, where Ireland defeated both Fiji and Brazil o.

The Japan leg of the World Series will see the Irish and the Fijians meet for the fourth successive tournament this season – the sides drew in Dubai, Ireland claimed the win in Sydney, with Fiji victorious in Las Vegas.

Squad:

Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke / Ulster)

Claire Keohane (UL Bohemians / Munster)

Kim Flood (Railway Union / Leinster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union / Leinster)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians / Munster)

Katie Heffernan (Mullingar RFC & Railway Union / Leinster)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC / Leinster) (captain)

Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union / Munster)

Sene Naoupu (Aylesford Bulls)

Audrey O'Flynn (Ireland Sevens Programme)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

Megan Williams (Ireland Sevens Programme)|

Emma Murphy (Railway Union / Leinster)