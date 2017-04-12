Connacht centre Bundee Aki is remaining tight-lipped on his international future.

The 27-year-old back has spoken with coach Joe Schmidt and will become Ireland-qualified ahead of this year’s November series but is also eligible for his native New Zealand and Samoa through parentage.

"I do want to play at the highest level, which is international rugby, but I need to focus on Connacht," he told The Irish Times.

"Ireland have quality players. Jeez, they have a lot of good players there. I can’t parachute my way in there.

"I got to just put my head down and do what I want to do, perform week in week out, perform consistently.

"When the time arises it arises, but for the moment my focus is just Connacht."

Current Ireland internationals CJ Stander and Jared Payne both qualified for the international side having fulfilled a three-year residency period, however, this rule is expected to be extended to five years.