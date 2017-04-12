Andrew Trimble hopes Ulster will take out the frustration of failing to extend their winning run to seven games on Munster when they travel to Thomond Park for Saturday's high-stakes Pro12 derby (3pm).

The northern province were held 24-24 at home to Cardiff Blues last week and are outside the play-off spots on games won with three rounds of fixtures left.

"There's quite a lot of character in this team and we weren't really proud of the performance we produced on Friday night," the Ireland winger, who missed the majority of this year's Six Nations through injury, told RTÉ Sport.

"There were a lot of things we didn't do well so there were a lot of things to look at this week.

"There's been a lot of honesty in meetings and a little bit of soul-searching and hopefully we'll see that coming out on the pitch on Saturday."

Trimble is well aware of the scale of the task his side face against a Munster team that has lost just once in Limerick this season but he insists they can come away with the points.

He added: "You need to have a bit of a fear-factor and the right amount of respect going to Thomond Park, so you're aware of how big a challenge it is, but we want to believe in ourselves as well.

"We have the confidence that you need to go down there and get a win.

"It is possible. It's a tough place to go, we're massive underdogs and no-one expects us to do it. We know how hard it is and how deep we need to dig to get a win down there.

"It's going to be very physical and intense - we have to meet that and go beyond. That's the only way we're going to have a chance at coming out on top."

Former All-Black Charles Piutau is relishing what will be his first trip to Thomond Park.

"I'm very excited," he said. "It's a very prestigious stadium to play in and they're known worldwide as a club.

"If given the opportunity, I can't wait to play in front of that crowd and against that team.

"The position we're in now, we know what's at stake.

"Starting this week, we hope to put in a performance that will put us in the play-off places.

"It will have to be the best that we've played this season."

Listen to Munster v Ulster (kick-off 3pm) live on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport and follow our live blog on RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ News Now app