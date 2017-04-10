Donal Lenihan believes that Peter O’Mahony and Sean Cronin should both be included in the Lions squad when it’s announced next week.

Head coach Warren Gatland will name his squad for the summer tour of New Zealand on Wednesday 19 April in London.

Debate over the make-up of that squad will continue up until, and after the squad is named, but Lenihan believes that both O’Mahony and Cronin should make the cut.

Speaking on 2FM’s Game On, Lenihan insisted that O’Mahony was everything that was needed in a Lions player.

“When you look at what you need to succeed in New Zealand, I think he is the prototype of player that you would bring,” he said.

“I think all of the backrows that you bring to New Zealand, they have to be competitive, they have to be able to carry, they have to competitive on the deck and they have to the ball winners.

“O’Mahony is that type of guy. He’s such as inspirational figure and you saw the impact he had when he came in at the last minute against England. Likewise against Toulouse, unfortunately he had to go off with a dead leg but he was involved at the weekend so fitness isn’t an issue.

“I think he is the type of player that would thrive in a Lions context because he is a good mixer and he gets on well with people.

“He covers so many roles and he’d have no issue if he went out and had to go out and play a test match in the morning.

“He could be an impact player off the bench and he could be a midweek captain. I would certainly be picking him and when I pick my squad, he’d definitely be in there.”

Lenihan also claimed that Sean Cronin should be included in the Gatland’s squad as a late bolter, but admits that the Leinster man’s recent hamstring injury may go against him.

“Another guy who fits that role for me is Sean Cronin. When you look at hooker and outside centre and on the wing, there are a lot of players of a similar standard but not a huge amount of players who stand out.

“For me, as an impact player from off the bench, there’s none better than Sean Cronin. You saw him on Saturday, he hadn’t played for months and he scored a try and set up a second try.

“I think he’s outstanding but you just wonder, unfortunately for him, has he left it too late?”