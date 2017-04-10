Munster are sweating on the availability of Tyler Bleyendaal and Donnacha Ryan for the Champions Cup semi-final showdown with Saracens in two weeks' time.

Both men sustained concussions in Saturday night's Pro12 defeat of Glasgow Warriors, and will follow return to play protocols this week

James Cronin requires a scan for a knee injury he picked up at Irish Independent Park.

After Saturday’s hardfought win, the squad reassembled in the High Performance Centre at UL as preparations began for the visit of Ulster this Saturday.

Conor Murray (shoulder) and CJ Stander (ankle) continue to be monitored by the medical team, making Bleyendaal's fitness of particular concern to Rassie Erasmus.

In better news for the province, Ian Keatley is expected to take a full part in training at some stage this week.

Keatley damaged knee ligaments in last month's victory against Cardiff Blues.

Munster will take on the reigning champions Saracens at the Aviva next Saturday week for a place in this year’s European final.