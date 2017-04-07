Leinster coach Leo Cullen has decided to rest a number of front-line players for tomorrow's Pro12 clash with Ospreys in Wales (3pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1).

Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose and Sean O’Brien have been left out of the match-day 23.

Robbie Henshaw, Joey Carbery and Isa Nacewa are the only backs that started the win over Wasps to be retained, with winger Adam Byrne the only injury-enforced change.

Sean Cronin makes his first start since January.

There are two changes in the back row with only Jack Conan retained at number eight, with fit again Rhys Ruddock back at blind side and Josh van der Flier at open side flanker.

Leinster: Isa Nacewa (capt), Rory O'Loughlin, Zane Kirchner, Robbie Henshaw, Fergus McFadden, Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Mick Kearney, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Mike Ross, Ian Nagle, Dan Leavy, Nick McCarthy, Ross Byrne, Dave Kearney.

Meanwhile, the Munster team to host Glasgow on Saturday in Cork (7.35pm) shows ten changes to the side that beat Toulouse.

In midfield, Francis Saili starts alongside Jaco Taute for the first time.

Jean Deysel (below) is set to make his first appearance for the province having been named in the back row.

Munster: Andrew Conway, Darren Sweetnam, Francis Saili, Jaco Taute, Ronan O’Mahony, Tyler Bleyendaal, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer, Dave O’Callaghan, Billy Holland, (capt), Jean Deysel, Conor Oliver, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Donnacha Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Angus Lloyd, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo.