Donal Lenihan believes Munster face a tougher test in Dublin than Leinster do in France as the provinces look to set up an all-Irish Champions Cup final.

Both provinces impressed when winning their quarter-finals over the weekend, with Leinster seeing off Wasps at the Aviva, while Munster accounted for Toulouse at Thomond Park.

Rassie Erasmus’ Munster side will now play Premiership giants Saracens in the semi-finals at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 22 April, while Leo Cullen’s Leinster will face familiar French foes Clermont at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland on the Sunday.

And Lenihan believes Munster will have to be at their optimum to beat Saracens, the reigning champions and many people’s favourites for the title.

“There’s no doubt that they (Saracens) will be favourites but that doesn’t mean that Munster can’t win the game"

Lenihan told RTÉ 2FM's Game On: “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to acknowledge that Saracens are the best team left, without a doubt.

“But the best teams don’t always win the competition and we see that time and time again.

“If Saracens were playing Munster in Thomond Park, you’d be giving Munster a huge chance.

“If you couldn’t play in Thomond Park, the next best place to get the match is the Aviva. There will be 50,000 Munster supporters there, so that’s the next best thing.”

He added: "Saracens are an outstanding side. You look at the quality they have available to them, the quality they have coming off the bench...

“There’s no doubt that they will be favourites but that doesn’t mean that Munster can’t win the game.

“I think it’s going to be an absolute belter.”

Ireland captain Lenihan believes that Munster need all their big players fit and available though.

He continued: “Munster will need all their key players at their peak playing in that game. Conor Murray has to be back, CJ Stander has to be there...

“But I think it’s straight out of the old school in terms of Munster playing English giants with no expectation as such, so it’s going to be a cracker.”

Meanwhile, Lenihan believes Leinster's mix of experience and youth can see them through in France.

“I fancy Leinster even going to France. I watched Clermont and Toulon and I thought it was a poor game for long periods of time,”

“And we know the history of Clermont – they flatter to deceive on the big stage.

“I think Leinster will be better in three weeks’ time and I would give them a great chance going to France.

“You look at the number of international players they have, the quality of player they have and then the mix of the younger group, who have no inhibitions.

“I see no reason whatsoever why Leinster can’t go to Lyon and win that game.”