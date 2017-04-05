The IRFU says it will not respond to speculation that Ronan O’Gara will join Joe Schmidt’s Ireland coaching team for the summer tour of the US and Japan.

A report in Independent.ie says the Racing 92 assistant coach will join Girvan Dempsey and Felix Jones as part of an extended coaching team, with the trio reported to be included at different stages on the three-Test trip in June.

The IRFU told RTÉ Sport it “wouldn’t respond to such speculation”.

O’Gara signed a contract extension last year keeping him in Paris until 2019, and was linked with the Connacht vacancy earlier this season after Pat Lam announced his departure, but intimated he wants to continue his time in France.

“I don’t want to give up what we have at Racing at this stage, I am too interested in it, too much invested in it just to up sticks,” he said at the time.

The RTÉ rugby analyst retired as player in 2013 and moved straight into coaching with Racing 92, the current Top 14 champions.

O'Gara was also linked with the Ireland set-up following Les Kiss' departure after the 2015 World Cup, and speaking last summer, said that he would like to return to Irish rugby further down the line in his coaching career.

"Yeah of course I would, definitely. But it's not short or medium term, that's for sure."