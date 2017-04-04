Brian O'Driscoll has backed Wales international Sam Warburton to captain the Lions on this summer's tour of New Zealand.

Cardiff Blues flanker Warburton, 28, who captained the Lions in Australia four years ago, is favourite to lead Warren Gatland's side again and former Ireland and Lions captain O'Driscoll believes he is in the best position to take up the duties.

During his playing career, O'Driscoll was involved in four Lions tours and was captain the last time they played in New Zealand.

He is confident Warburton has what it takes to get the job done and told BBC Radio 5 Live: "All fingers point to Sam Warburton.

"Gatland is a big fan, he knows what sort of captain he is. He's going to be the man.

"The experience of doing it once before, and how he is currently playing and the high esteem he is held in, I think they all feature heavily in him being another good selection.

"Seven (openside flanker) is one of the more open positions, and I think Warburton will fit in brilliantly there."

Lions head coach Gatland is set to name his Lions squad on April 19.