The dates and times for the semi-finals of the Champions Cup have been confirmed, with Munster taking on Saracens the day before Leinster travel to France to face Clermont on Sunday 23 April.

Rassie Earsmus’ side will play the Premiership giants and reigning European champions at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 22 April with a 3.15pm kick-off after seeing off the challenge of Toulouse at the weekend.

The second semi-final will take place the following day at 3pm when Leo Cullen’s side will face familiar French foes Clermont at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland after getting the better of Wasps in their quarter-final.

Here are your #ChampionsCup semi-finals 🗓



Kick-offs are local times ⏰ pic.twitter.com/soca6KdJO6 — Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 3, 2017

Munster’s clash will be televised live by BT Sport, while Sky Sports will have broadcast rights for Sunday’s game in Lyon.

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus meanwhile says that reports he has already agreed a return to South Africa are"just speculation" and insists that there is no "done deal".

The former Springbok has led Munster to the semi-finals of the Champions Cup in his first season in charge but has been strongly linked with a return home in a director of rugby role or as a replacement for under-pressure national coach Allister Coetzee.

Despite signing a three-year contract upon his appointment last summer, it is believed that Erasmus has the right to break it as long as six months notice is given, similar to Pat Lam's impending departure from Connacht to Bristol.

"If that was the case I would tell you," Erasmus told RTÉ Sport.

"It's definitely not a done deal. It's really just speculation. The moment there is something different I will tell everybody.

"It isn't a distraction for the team. There's a lot of talk like that but it isn't something we discuss internally.