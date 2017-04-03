Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus says that reports he has already agreed a return to South Africa are "just speculation" and insists that there is no "done deal".

The former Springbok has led Munster to the semi-finals of the Champions Cup in his first season in charge but has been strongly linked with a return home in a director of rugby role or as a replacement for under-pressure national coach Allister Coetzee.

Despite signing a three-year contract upon his appointment last summer, it is believed that Erasmus has the right to break it as long as six months notice is given, similar to Pat Lam's impending departure from Connacht to Bristol.

"If that was the case I would tell you," Erasmus told RTÉ Sport.

"It's definitely not a done deal. It's really just speculation. The moment there is something different I will tell everybody.

"It isn't a distraction for the team. There's a lot of talk like that but it isn't something we discuss internally.

"The team has grown so much that we shouldn't let stupid things distract us at this stage."

Munster beat Toulouse 41-16 at Thomond Park on Saturday to advance to the last four for the first time since 2013.

It wasn't all plain sailing for the hosts though a little though as it late tries from Darren Sweetnam and replacement Andrew Conway added some gloss to the scoreboard.

Erasmus is under no illusions that facing reigning champions Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on April 22 will prove a tall order.

"We must remember where we came from last year. We're growing as a team but we're not all of a sudden a bulletproof team who can beat everybody.

"I was nervous all week and until the last five or six minutes when we got the last try.

"It was a world-class team we were playing and prior to the season we (looked like) the easiest game in the pool.

"Now we've got Saracens in two weeks' time and in between that, two heavy Pro12 games (Glasgow and Ulster) to contend with.

"Saracens' record speaks for itself. We'll be up for a massive challenge but the positive is that it's in Ireland, which helps us a little bit."

Erasmus also paid tribute to the support his side received at a sold-out Thomond Park.

"It was special. I had a few friends over here watching the game and a few of the South African players in the team had friends coming to watch the game.

"Like the game we played against Glasgow after Axel (Anthony Foley) passed away, it's amazing that the people always surprise you with the way they support and the amount of support.

"It's really a privilege and without a doubt it contributes to the performance.

"We were struggling a bit at times and the crowd lifted us through the tough times."