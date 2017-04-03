Leinster have confirmed that Rob Kearney will be out for a “number of weeks” after undergoing surgery on a bicep injury, but are hopeful that Adam Byrne will be fit for their Champions Cup semi-final.

Byrne was replaced during the first-half of the 32-17 quarter-final win over Wasps at the Aviva Stadium, but is expected to be available for the clash with Clermont in Lyon later this month.

The winger has a “low-grade” hamstring strain and is out of the Pro12 visit to the Ospreys this weekend, but should return to training next week ahead of the inter-provincial clash with Connacht the following week.

The exact return of 31-year-old Kearney is a little more unclear. The two-time Lion damaged his bicep in the Six nations and underwent surgery last week to address the problem.

He recently had a minor procedure on his knee.

Backs coach Girvan Dempsey confirmed that Johnny Sexton is not a fitness concern after receiving treatment on his shoulder against Wasps, while Jack Conan and Zane Kirchner came through the game after recent lay-offs with calf and hamstring respectively.

Seán Cronin is closing in on a return to action after a try-scoring substitute appearance for Leinster ‘A’ last Freiday, while Dave Kearney (toe) and Dominic Ryan (knee) are expected to step up their training load this week ahead of further assessment.