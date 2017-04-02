Munster will face Saracens in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup as a result of the English Premiership side easily dispatching Glasgow 38-13 in this afternoon’s quater-final clash.

Following Munster’s victory over Toulouse on Saturday, Rassie Erasmus’ side were awaiting the result today to discover who they will face in the last four of the competition.

We'll be playing the defending European Champions @Saracens in the SF at the @AVIVAStadium on April 22nd/23rd. #ChampionsCup #SUAF — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 2, 2017

The Thomond Park-based side are now guaranteed a ‘home’ semi-final and will take on the reigning champions in Dublin for a place in this year’s final.

The match is set to be scheduled for the Aviva Stadium on the weekend of 22-23 April.

Leinster will learn their opponents later this afternoon with Leo Cullen’s side meeting the winners of the all-French clash between Clermont Auvergne and Toulon, which kicks off at 3.15pm.

