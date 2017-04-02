Tony Ward hailed the return to prominence of the Irish provinces in European rugby after Munster and Leinster reached the semi-finals with impressive victories yesterday.

Leinster were first up in the day and saw off the challenge of Wasps at the Aviva Stadium, while Munster followed that up with a demolition of Toulouse at Thomond Park.

Munster claimed their second European crown in 2008, while Leinster won the tournament three times in the following years. However, neither province has featured in a final since 2012.

And while some believe the competition restructuring in 2014 favoured the French and English teams, Ward always felt the Irish provinces would rise again.

Ward told RTÉ following Munster’s victory: “The one thing I was never in any doubt about two years ago, when we were talking about the French and the English teams reorganising the competition, and that was the end of the Irish provincial sides.

“We’ve proved this year with two teams in the semi-final that’s not the case.”

Leinster face a trip to meet either Clermont or Toulon in the semi-finals, while Munster could have a home tie against Saracens should they defeat Glasgow today, otherwise travel to Murrayfield to meet the Scots.

And while Ward clearly rates Saracens, it’s Munster’s passion which could count for more should they meet.

“Saracens are the best team left in the competition in my opinion. That said, get them in the Aviva and anything can happen on that day with the passion that this team (Munster) is playing with now.

“And also the confidence that’s developing in this side. And guys that stepped up today – I thought Duncan Williams was outstanding, I don’t know who got man of the match, but I thought Duncan was right up there.”

Incidentally, John Ryan was named man of the match, and Ward simply said of his contribution “outstanding, brilliant game.”