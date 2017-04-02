Joey Carbery is soaking up every second of Leinster's domestic and European charge and believes they have the opportunity to "achieve something incredible".

Leo Cullen singled Carbery out for praise following the impressive Aviva Stadium dismissal of Wasps on Saturday afternoon, praising the 21-year-old full-back's hunger and bravery.

He was superb against Wasps, full of desire and quality, underpinned by a composure that belied his years - never more evident than when his counter attack and interchange of passes with Fergus McFadden led to a try for Jack Conan.

Now, the former Clontarf man is eyeing a climax to season lined with silver.

“It was a very tough game, physically," he told RTÉ Sport.

"We knew Wasps were such a good team and they’d bring a lot of heat. We trained at a very high intensity during the week and we were sharp. I think it showed out there.

“We knew they’d have a purple patch; Wasps are such a quality team luckily enough we held on. Now we’ve just got to keep building. We’re really excited with what’s coming up.

"I’m loving every minute of it. What we could achieve is something incredible."