Leinster head coach Leo Cullen hailed the influence of 21-year-old full-back Joey Carbery following his side's impressive 32-17 Champions Cup quarter-final triumph over Wasps.

The versatile Carbery was named man of the match, and Cullen praised the courage displayed by the rising Ireland international against the Aviva Premiership pace-setters at the Aviva Stadium.

The full-back led both teams with 25 carries and 200 yards gained, and played a crucial role in Leinster's opening two tries, laying them on for Isa Nacewa and Jack Conan.

"Joey is very, very brave," Cullen said. "He's not afraid to try things. We will have a look back at the game and go through it with him. He's hungry to learn and he wants to get better.

"I'm delighted for him today. It was a good performance. Twenty-one years of age... It has come very quickly, but he is definitely a talent."

The hosts built a commanding 25-3 advantage thanks mainly to first-half tries from Nacewa, Conan and Robbie Henshaw.

Wasps raised their game in a frantic second half as Christian Wade and Jimmy Gopperth both touched down but, with eight points between the sides, a 73rd-minute try from Leinster replacement Fergus

McFadden booked the Irish province's place in the last four of the competition.

"In the second half, it was just disappointing that we didn't respect the ball well enough at times," Cullen added.

"You see Wade's try, the way he finished it. They score again with Jimmy (Gopperth), and it's an eight-point game. I thought we showed good composure post that, and played the game in the right area, came up with a couple of good scores."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young insisted Willie Le Roux's error was not the turning point in English side's defeat.

Leinster were let off the hook in the 24th minute of the action-packed encounter when the South African winger Le Roux lost control of the ball as he dived over the whitewash.

Speaking in relation to the incident, Young admitted it would have released some of the tension on his charges, but did not feel it was a pivotal moment.

"Willie, obviously, it's going to be well documented... If he had put that ball down, we could have been 10-8 up. We would have been pretty pleased with that, because we were under pressure," Young said.

"I think it may have calmed us down a little bit, but I know a lot of people will point to that as a turning factor.

"It certainly didn't help us, but I'm not saying it was a turning factor because we had 55 minutes to play. We had plenty of time to turn that around."

