Munster have been dealt a late injury blow as scrum-half Conor Murray has been ruled out of this afternoon's Champions Cup clash with Toulouse through injury.

The Ireland scrum-half was passed fit to start for Munster, however, Murray has been recovering from a shoulder injury and Rassie Erasmus has decided to start Duncan Williams in the number nine jersey.

Murray was hurt in the Six Nations defeat to Wales and must have felt a reoccurrence of that injury as Angus Lloyd has been promoted to the replacements with the Ireland scrum-half dropping out of the match-day squad.

Just the 1 change to our starting XV with Duncan Williams starting in the place of Conor Murray. Angus Lloyd in the replacements #MUNvTOU — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 1, 2017

Donnacha Ryan, CJ Stander, Keith Earls and Simon Zebo all also return for the game at Thomond Park (kick-off 5.45pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1).

Those four and Murray last lined out for the province in Munster’s round 6 Champions Cup game against Racing 92 at the end of January.

In an unchanged front row, hooker Niall Scannell makes his 50th appearance for the province as he scrums down next to Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan.