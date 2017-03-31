Donal Lenihan believes Leinster's meeting with Wasps at the Aviva Stadium could be the pick of this weekend's Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The sides top the Pro12 and Premiership tables respectively and both have scored over four tries per league game on average.

With that in mind, The former Ireland international is anticpating a shootout on Saturday (kick-off 3.15pm, updates on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport).

"It has the potential to be the tie of the round," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Wasps have been scoring tries for fun and have Kurtley Beale, Christian Wade, Elliot Daly, Danny Cipriani all available in their backline.

"Leinster have Johnny Sexton back, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose and Joey Carbery, who's been doing great things at full-back.

"So from an attacking perspective, this could be a fantastic game."



Lenihan thinks that playing in Dublin can tip the scales in Leinster's favour.

"Home advantage is huge," he said. "I think it'll be high-scoring but I fancy Leinster."

"I've been hugely impressed with them this year. The structure of their game has improved hugely.

"The only caveat is that they looked defensively suspect off turnovers against Cardiff last week.

"But I think that happened at the right time and they'll address those issues."

The Cokrman is expecting a more comfortable victory for his native province, who face a Toulouse team that is in danger of missing out on the French play-offs for the first time in 40 years.

"I also fancy Munster, maybe with a little extra space (on the scoreboard) so long as they don't get pulled into a dogfight," he said.

"Toulouse are fighting to save their season and that makes them dangerous.

"They haven't been playing well, they've only won one of their last five games, but they are a big, sort of ponderous side and you don't want to get sucked in to a war of attrition.

The RTÉ rugby analyst also welcomed the return of Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray, which he believes will help rouse the crowd for the visit of the four-time European Cup champions.

"It looks as though Conor Murray is going to be fit to start and when the crowd hear his name called out at Thomond Park, that's going to set the scene for a massive game and occasion.

"There's a buzz around Munster. European rugby is back and there's a massive drive behind the team for all kinds of reasons this year."

Listen to live and exclusive coverage of the Champions Cup quarter-final between Munster and Toulouse at Thomond Park live on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport programme (kick-off 5.45pm)