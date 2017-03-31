Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has revealed a much-strengthened line-up for their Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Wasps at the Aviva tomorrow.

Cullen has been able to recall a number of Irish internationals unavailable to him last weekend in the 22-21 win over the Cardiff Blues and is also able to welcome back a number of players who missed the game through injury.



However, there is continuity in the back three with Joey Carbery, Adam Byrne and captain Isa Nacewa again selected.



In the centre Cullen is able to recall Irish duo Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose as a partnership for the ninth time in blue this season, having played together most recently as the first choice Irish centre pairing during the Six Nations.





At half back Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton resume where they left off in the closing stages against England in the Aviva two weeks ago.



Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong come into the front row with hooker Richardt Strauss completing an all-Irish front row. In the second row Devin Toner comes back to partner Hayden Triggs.



In the back row Dan Leavy is selected at blindside flanker ahead of Josh van der Flier, with Seán O'Brien at open side and the fit again Jack Conan at number eight.



Leinster XV: Joey Carbery, Adam Byrne, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (cpt), Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath, Jack McGrath, Richardt Strauss, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Hayden Triggs, Dan Leavy, Seán O'Brien, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Cian Healy, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Fergus McFadden, Zane Kirchner.

