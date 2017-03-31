Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray will start Munster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse on Saturday after overcoming a shoulder injury.

The No 9 was injured in the Six Nations defeat to Wales but has recovered sufficiently to line up alongside Tyler Bleyendaal at half-back.

Fellow internationals Donnacha Ryan, CJ Stander, Keith Earls and Simon Zebo all also return for the game at Thomond Park (kick-off 5.45pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1).

Those four and Murray last lined out for the province in Munster’s round 6 Champions Cup game against Racing 92 at the end of January.

In an unchanged front row, hooker Niall Scannell makes his 50th appearance for the province as he scrums down next to Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan.

Racing 92 target Donnacha Ryan joins Billy Holland in the second row as CJ Stander packs down at number 8 with captain Peter O’Mahony and Tommy O’Donnell again on the flanks.

Winger Keith Earls and full-back Simon Zebo complete the changes to the backline.

A further boost for the squad sees Francis Saili make an earlier than expected return from a knee ligament injury to be named in the replacements, while Dave O’Callaghan is named in his first European squad of the season.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (capt) Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Dave O’Callaghan, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Francis Saili, Andrew Conway.

Listen to live and exclusive coverage of the Champions Cup quarter-final between Munster and Toulouse at Thomond Park live on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport programme (kick-off 5.45pm)