Bernard Jackman believes Leinster and Munster are well positioned to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions Cup this weekend.

Leinster host Aviva Premiership leaders Wasps at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with Munster entertaining Toulouse at Thomond Park later that evening.

The former Leinster hooker is particularly looking forward to the first clash of the day, telling listeners of RTÉ 2FM’s Game One programme: “It’s phenomenal. Leinster have been playing some great rugby.

They’re two really exciting teams who want to play with ball in hand.

“I think Leinster’s defence is probably more solid.

“Wasps are vulnerable in defence - they just kind of have a Kevin Keegan attitude of ‘we’ll score more than you’.

“And it has worked a lot this season, but when you go into knockout stages of Champions Cup or Aviva Premiership, it’s generally the Saracens model of playing the percentages that tends to win out.

“Leinster being at home - I think Leinster are in a really, really good place - they’ve huge depth as well.

“They might not have the names in the back line that Wasps do, but they’re very well drilled and they’ve got more than enough talent to ask big questions of the Wasps defence and probably more than ask questions, to profit.”

Jackman will be a co-commentator on RTÉ Radio 1 for the Munster match and the former Grenoble boss believes the home side will have too much for a Toulouse outfit that a shadow of their former selves.

“They’re the team that have made the most offloads in the Champions Cup so far,” Jackman conceded.

“There’re the team that have made the most offloads in the Top 14.

“But they make a huge amount of errors. They don’t really respect the ball.

“Having said that, if you play loose and you make an error they can exploit that.

“They’ve got a lot of individuals, they don’t really have a set structure as such.

“It looks like an easy game for Munster, to be honest.”

While the immediate future looks bright for Munster, uncertainty over Rassie Erasmus’ future will trouble the province’s fans.

Munster’s director of rugby has a release clause in his contract and his native South Africa are thought to be keen to bring their former high performance manager back home.

“He was obviously highly regarded before he came to Ireland and what he’s done in Munster has only added to that,” Jackman opined.

“Unfortunately, from a Munster point of view, South African rugby have gone in the other direction and the results and the performances are probably at an all-time low.

“So there’s a massive clamour in South Africa to bring him back and potentially the lure of being the head coach of his own country.”

