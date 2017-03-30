Jimmy Gopperth reckons that Wasps must be careful not to get stung by a Leinster side boosted by a host of young guns who impressed during the Six Nations.

The sides meet in Dublin on Saturday (3.15pm) in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup.

Ireland finished second behind England in the table and players like Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong added five international caps each to their tally.

Others like Luke McGrath and Dan Leavy made their Six Nations debuts in the final-day win over the champions.

Gopperth, who won a Pro12 title with the province in 2014, told the BBC: “Leinster are a very good outfit, massively different to 12 months ago when we played them in the pool stages.

“They’ve had some young guys coming on in the Six Nations that have really played well so they’re going to take that confidence into [this] game.

“It’s going to be a massive test for us but one that we’re definitely really up for and looking forward to.”

Wasps are top of the table in England and Gopperth admitted that his side come into Saturday’s game full of confidence: “Yeah, for sure. It’s a quarter-final, it’s knock-out rugby.

"It’s where you want to be, [in] the big games.”

