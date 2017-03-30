Stuart Lancaster has indicated that he will commit his future to Leinster where the former England boss is currently working as a senior coach.

It was widely reported yesterday that Leinster had contracted their entire management team, including head coach Leo Cullen, until 2019.

Their previous deals were due to expire this summer.

“I’m contracted to the end of the season. Nothing’s signed and sealed yet but there’s a very good chance I’ll stay," Lancaster told the BBC.

“I’m really enjoying it, hopefully for the next couple of years and see where I go from there.

“The main factor for me, and coming back to the family is, is it right that I’m away from home for so many nights of the week?

"The kids are 15, 16, 17 and making decisions about going to university and all that sort of stuff.

“It is an easy decision in that I love the club, I love the city and I’m really enjoying it.”

Leinster face Wasps in the Champions Cup on Saturday (3.15pm).

Listen to live and exclusive coverage of the Champions Cup quarter-final between Munster and Toulouse at Thomond Park live on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport programme (kick-off 5.45pm)