Irish rugby supporters planning a trip to New Zealand for the Lions tour this summer could be fed and watered by the locals, who've set up a Facebook page called 'Adopt a Lions Fan 2017'.

The page names New Zealanders who are prepared to open their doors and take a fan, or two, in during the tour.

The majority of hotels in cities that are hosting the tests are already 90% booked and services like AirBnb are offering rooms for prices as high as €770 a night.

A couple of hundred people have already put their details on this Facebook page, offering beds, entire units, and even driveways for camper vans.

Locals are also offering pick-ups from airports, and many hosting rugby BBQs.

The Lions will play 10 matches during the 3 June to 8 July 8 tour, including three Tests against the All Blacks.

