Leinster prop Tadhg Furlong is under no illusions as to the size of the challenge Wasps will present this weekend, with former team-mate Marty Moore giving an insight into their forward-orientated approach.

Leo Cullen’s side welcome the English outfit to the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 3.15pm) in the first of the weekend’s quarter-finals and former Leinster prop Moore is expected to be named in the starting line-up for the visitors.

Furlong has cemented his place at both provincial and international level since Moore, his former tight-head rival, departed for the Aviva Premiership.

While Leinster topped their group and lead the Guinness Pro12 standings, Wasps too enter the match with no shortage of momentum on their side.

Sunday’s 40-33 win over Worcester Warriors guaranteed their place in the Premiership semi-finals and restored their five-point lead at the top of the table.

They also topped a European pool that contained Toulouse and Connacht and will bring a formidable side to Dublin, while memories of Leinster's 51-10 record defeat at the hands of Wasps last year will still be fresh in the memory.

A potential back-three of Kurtley Beale, Christian Wade and Elliott Daly has danger written all over it, while Danny Cipriani and Jimmy Gopperth marshal the troops with very different styles.

It is up front however where the real strength lies.

Nathan Hughes brings huge ball carrying ability at the base of the scrum while Joe Launchbury returns from another outstanding Six Nations campaign in the second row.

Up front, they are well stocked to test Leinster’s mettle.

Ashley Johnson and Matt Mullan offer power and experience at the coal face, while hooker Tommy Taylor is recognised as one of the up-and-coming players in the league.

"Sometimes you are looking into the black hole a bit, not knowing what it’s going to bring"

Throw in Moore at tight-head and there is good reason why Wasps will be quietly confident of claiming their first away quarter-final win after defeats to Northampton in 2000 and Toulon two years ago.

Furlong admits there is an element of the unknown to packing down against the two-time European Cup champions.

“You have that bit of fear,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“Obviously we don’t know Wasps especially well, we don’t scrummage against them twice a year like we would in the Pro12.

“Sometimes you are looking into the black hole a bit, not knowing what it’s going to bring.”

What he does know, from speaking to his former team-mate, is that the game across the pond is based around the ability to lay a marker down in the scrum.

“There’s definitely a focus put on it where if they can get dominance, they’ll absolutely go for it,” he said.

“They are battle-hardened and we’re going to have to be up to the task"

“Talking to Marty a small bit, he says it’s very attritional. You’re tested every week in the Premiership.

“They are battle-hardened and we’re going to have to be up to the task.”

