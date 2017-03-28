He's faced the Wallabies at a fervent Loftus Versfield and an All Blacks side in their pomp in his fledgling Test career, but Jaco Taute can't wait for the "crazy" European atmosphere at Thomond Park this weekend.

A year on from an Anglo-French domination in the Champions Cup quarter-finals, Munster and Leinster have joined Glasgow Warriors in the last eight in one of the most intriguing line-ups in recent seasons.

Four-time European champions Toulouse come to Thomond Park this Saturday (5.45pm), arguably the two sides with the richest tradition in Europe since the competition was formed in 1995.

This will be the sixth time that the two former champions will meet, with the last four encounters all coming in the knockout stage, Munster ahead three wins to one.

South African Taute has been one of Rassie Eramsus’ key performers since signing from the Western Province in September on an initial four-month deal that was extended in January.

The versatile 26-year-old has been a defensive rock in the Munster backline, and also scored three tries during the Champions Cup group stages.

Jaco Taute in action against Ireland in 2012

Taute became a Springbok in 2012 when he was selected against Australia in Pretoia, and also appeared against New Zealand and Ireland before injuries and form halted his South Africa career.

Now thoroughly enjoying his Munster surroundings, Taute says he is well aware of Munster's place in Europe and the growing expectation levels.

Munster have won 31 of their last 34 home games in the competition, and of their eight home quarter-finals, have only lost on one occasion, to Ulster in 2012

“I’ve heard a lot about the tradition and history of knock-out games in Thomond Park. It’s very exciting and it’s going to be hard to sleep this week,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“There’s more excitement than nerves.

“I can’t wait, but you’ve got to be selected first.”

Taute says that the plan is to go out “all guns blazing” against their French opponents, and despite their lowly ninth-position in the Top 14, says it will be another stern test of Munster’s credentials.

“Definitely Toulouse are a world-class side. They have a great tradition and history.

“It’s a massive game. It’s going to be crazy.

“You can sense the excitement building for the game. The best way to embrace that is take it all in and on Saturday enjoy it and give our best.”

Listen to live and exclusive coverage of the Champions Cup quarter-final between Munster and Toulouse at Thomond Park live on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport programme (kick-off 5.45pm)