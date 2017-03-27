Munster captain Peter O’Mahony says his team-mates are braced for serious examination from Toulouse in Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final.

The two-time European winners host the European champions of 1996, 2003, 2005 and 2010 in Limerick, with the home side sweating on the fitness of scrum-half Conor Murray.

Munster say they will give the Ireland international “every opportunity before making a decision on his involvement” after his recent shoulder injury against Wales in the Six Nations.

There is better news with regards to Keith Earls following his shin injury against England.

He will take a full part in training this week, as will Francis Saili and Ian Keatley, while new signing Jean Deysel gets his first run out with his new team-mates.

Decisions regarding Andrew Conway and Jack O’Donoghue will be made later in the week.

After a long absence on the sidelines, O’Mahony put in a man-of-the-match performance against England in the Six Nations finale, and also started in the routine win over Zebre (above) last weekend, his only 80-minute performances in the last seven months.

After securing a home quarter-final, the club captain says he cannot wait for Saturday’s encounter.

“European Cup week is always special,” he told RTÉ Sport. “It’s going to be a massive challenge.”

The 2015 Pro12 final defeat to Glasgow is Munster’s only final appearance in the last seven years, and the goal is simple he says.

“We want to get back to winning trophies.

“It’s where we have measured ourselves every year.

"It’s a massive challenge between two heavyweights in Europe"

It brings together two sides with a steep tradition in European rugby – Munster and Toulouse have the record number of appearances in the knockout stage of the tournament with 16 apiece – and the 27-year-old is braced for a difficult day at the office from the Top 14 club.

“Toulouse are probably the only club with that bit more experience than us,” he said. “I’ve no doubt that they’re end goal is to win the competition outright.

