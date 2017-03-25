Rugby’s controversial residency rule is likely to be extended from three to five years, according to RFU chief executive Ian Ritchie.

Currently overseas players can declare for their adopted country after living there for three years, a rule which has allowed the likes of South Africans CJ Stander and Richardt Strauss to become Ireland internationals.

As it stands, Connacht’s Bundee Aki and Munster’s Tyler Bleyendaal, both New Zealanders, would become Ireland-eligible in October of this year and in January 2018 respectively.

The matter will be discussed at May's World Rugby council meeting and Richie says there is mounting support for the amendment.

"The increase from three to five years on the residency qualification is right and is a good thing and that is generally now being supported," Ritchie said.

"It is a matter for World Rugby but it will go to the council meeting in May and there is a very good chance of it being adopted.

"There is every chance of the general principle being in for next season if it is voted on. There will be every emphasis on adopting it sooner rather than later."

The plundering of talent from the Pacific Islands, whose players are persuaded to switch allegiance by the greater rewards available overseas, has been viewed by some observers as a blight on the game.

France are implementing a self-imposed five-year rule, which would deter players from moving because of the time it would take out of their international careers.

Meanwhile, the RFU is seeking a reduction in the length of the Six Nations from seven to six weeks.

The union hopes to remove one of the championship's two fallow weeks in an effort to create space in the calendar for the new global season, which takes effect from 2020.

The idea will be discussed at next month's Six Nations review meeting when Ritchie will be lobbying for its implementation after the 2019 World Cup.

"That is a matter that is to be discussed. We believe it is perfectly right to have a six-week competition as opposed to a seven-week one," Ritchie said.

"We think it would improve it. It would narrow the 'off' periods, help with the broader narrative. We think it is a good route. It may well be that others agree or disagree.

"It's absolutely right to always be thinking about what to do to enhance, improve and make the Six Nations better."

Truncating the tournament would generate greater momentum, but an argument against the proposal is that it would hamstring weaker countries with smaller playing resources by reducing rehabilitation time for injured players.