Munster second row Dave Foley will leave the province at the end of the season to join Top 14 side Pau.
The twice-capped Ireland international made 84 appearances for Munster and has already played his last game for Rassie Erasmus; Foley injured his wrist against Scarlets last month and is out for the rest of the campaign.
The 28-year-old Tipperary man made his international debut against Georgia in the 2014 November Internationals.
He'll link up with three former Munster team-mates at Pau: James Coughlan, Paddy Butler and Sean Dougal.
A product of the Munster academy, Foley made his debut against Connacht back in April 2010 and went on to make his European debut against Gloucester in January 2014.
Le 2e ligne Dave Foley devient la 7e recrue de la Section! L'Irlandais arrive du Munster !— Section Paloise (@SectionPaloise) March 21, 2017
Toutes les infos ici 👉 : https://t.co/yS2p7pGX30 pic.twitter.com/HVNeD1CNDb