Munster second row Dave Foley will leave the province at the end of the season to join Top 14 side Pau.

The twice-capped Ireland international made 84 appearances for Munster and has already played his last game for Rassie Erasmus; Foley injured his wrist against Scarlets last month and is out for the rest of the campaign.

The 28-year-old Tipperary man made his international debut against Georgia in the 2014 November Internationals.

He'll link up with three former Munster team-mates at Pau: James Coughlan, Paddy Butler and Sean Dougal.

A product of the Munster academy, Foley made his debut against Connacht back in April 2010 and went on to make his European debut against Gloucester in January 2014.