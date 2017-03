Former Leinster boss Matt O'Connor is to return to Leicester as head coach.

O'Connor is set to begin work early next month, subject to a visa, with current head coach Aaron Mauger leaving the Tigers after next Saturday's Aviva Premiership clash against east midlands rivals Northampton.

O'Connor, 46, worked at Leicester between 2008 and 2013, initially as backs coach and then head coach.

During that period, the Tigers won three Premiership titles.

O'Connor led Leinster to the Pro12 title in 2014.