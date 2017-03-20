Scrum-half Conor Murray and flanker CJ Stander are on the shortlist for this season's RBS 6 Nations player of the championship.

The award has been dominated by Irish players since it was launched in 2004, with Brian O'Driscoll taking top honours three times.

In all 12 players have been shortlisted. Centre Owen Farrell, lock Joe Launchbury and flanker Maro Itoje are the England players in contention.

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg, who won the award last season, again features, being joined by his international colleague colleague Finn Russell, while Wales also have two representatives in scrum-half Rhys Webb and hooker Ken Owens, with France pair Louis Picamoles and Camille Lopez and Italy's Sergio Parisse also nominated.

The winner will be decided by a public vote and voting is open until 12 noon on Tuesday 21 March.

Click here to vote.