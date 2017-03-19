Wales are waiting to hear if any action will be taken after claiming there was "evidence to suggest" wing George North had been bitten during Saturday's RBS 6 Nations clash against France.

Any available video footage proved inconclusive after match referee Wayne Barnes stopped the game amid 20 minutes of added time at Stade de France.

No on-pitch action followed, but match citing commissioner John Montgomery has until 5pm on Monday to decide whether any incident should be reported and a disciplinary hearing convened.

World Rugby's sanctions for biting start at a 12-week suspension for a low-end offence, rising to 24 weeks and above for top-end

Reflecting on the incident, Wales' interim head coach Rob Howley said: "It's gone to the television match official.

"The evidence was inconclusive in terms of the images that were shown to the referees, and ultimately they've made a decision on that and it is absolutely fine.

"I am 100 per cent behind that decision in terms of the pictures they saw.

"Obviously, there is evidence to suggest otherwise on George's arm. The evidence suggests there is a bite.

"The referee only had one angle. I haven't seen any other angles, so unfortunately it is inconclusive and you move on.

"I am sure you can ask George if you can have a look at his arm. There is evidence to suggest that there is a bite."

The North episode was part of a highly-controversial finale at Stade de France, which was dominated by France questionably sending prop Rabah Slimani back on as Les Bleus posted a late converted try to win 20-18.

Slimani had earlier been replaced, but the France team doctor insisted that initial prop substitute Uini Atonio needed a head injury assessment, therefore allowing Slimani to go back on as France laid siege to Wales' line through a series of scrums.

And Howley did not hold back in his assessment of the incident.

"What happened in the last 10 minutes of that game shouldn't ever happen again on an international rugby field," he said.

"The process leading up to the change of the French tighthead, the way that occurred, we love our game too much to have those decisions. It is hugely disappointing.

"The process that occurred prior to him warming up before going back on, one of their (France's) coaches went outside the technical area, had a word with their doctor and within a minute of that, he went on and took their tighthead off.

"The evidence suggests that it's not in the integrity of our game.

"The referee (Englishman Wayne Barnes) is told an HIA needs to take place, and he trusts that information. It wasn't his fault in the last 10 minutes. He has listened to a medic."

Six Nations bosses look likely to probe the events, and France could face disciplinary action if anything is proven against them.

Howley added: "We will look over the whole footage. A lot of it is on microphone as well. It is pretty obvious what happened.

"There is a technical area, and you are not allowed outside that technical area. Someone has come outside and the doctor has gone on to the field at a break in play.

"That is outside the laws of the game."

Asked to confirm that Wales had seen an official leave the technical area, brief the doctor and then the doctor run on to the field without going on to treat anybody, Howley said: "Yes. And in between that you can hear Wayne Barnes ask him (Atonio) if he's okay, and the player says 'I've got a sore back, I'm okay' and then the doctor comes on and the player goes off.

"I don't know what can be done because it is about the trust between management and referee.

"There is evidence to suggest the integrity of the game has been brought into disrepute."