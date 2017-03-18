Peter O'Mahony says Ireland will take plenty of positives out of their 13-9 win over England in the final tie of this year's Six Nations campaign.

Ireland denied England back-to-back Grand Slams with the win, but defeats to Scotland and Wales in earlier rounds had put paid to hopes of Irish glory.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, O'Mahony said "it was a nice end," but added that the team want to be back competing for trophies.

"This team’s big enough to be competing for championships and at the end of the day we want silverware," he said.

"We'll take a lot of positives out of today and what went on over the last few weeks and go on and build."

O'Mahony was not due to start, but was a late replacement for Jamie Heaslip who picked up an injury during the warm up.

He did not allow that interrupted start to prevent him from claiming the Man of the Match award.

"Jamie took a bang in the warm up and we went back into the dressing room and I got the shout.

"It's what we’re there to do - you prepare as if you're starting."

The Munster man also admitted that the pain of the defeats to Wales and Scotland inspired the side to a higher level against the English.

"We were disappointed with the way some of the results have gone but we knew deep down there's a lot of heart there.

"Fellas showing up for each other and fellas showing up for what was special to them, not just on the pitch but off it as well.

"It was a great performance from everyone."

Meanwhile English captain Dylan Hartley admitted the defeat, which ends England's 18 game winning streak, will keep them grounded.

"We’re not where we want to be yet but we have things to look forward to, summer tours and big games," the hooker said.

"We set out to win the tournament back-to-back so today isn’t perfect, we didn’t ‘Slam’ it.

"All credit to Ireland they put us under a lot of pressure, and this shows we still have a lot of work to do."