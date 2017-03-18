It was the most enthralling of finishes in Paris between France and Wales, but the late winner for the home side, almost 20 minutes into additional time, had a significant impact for Ireland ahead of the upcoming World Cup draw.

Not only is this weekend the end of the Six Nations tournament, it marks the final outings for the six countries involved for the 2019 World Cup seedings, with the draw to take place in May.

Before the start of the day, Joe Schmidt’s side found themselves as the fourth team in Pot One, alongside New Zealand, England and Australia.

It would mean a more favourable draw as Ireland could not face the those three sides, but a Welsh win in Paris would have seen Rob Howley’s side leapfrog Ireland and put Ireland down to Pot Two.

The nerve-jangling finale, which resulted in a delayed start to Ireland’s encounter with England, saw France finally get over the line Lopez' conversion ensured that regardless of the outcome at the Aviva Stadium, Ireland will be among the top seeds.