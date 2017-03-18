Jamie Heaslip has been forced out of the Ireland team to face England at the Aviva Stadium.

CJ Stander takes over at Number 8 and Peter O'Mahony comes into the team as part of a back-row shuffle for the final Six Nations game of the season.

Heaslip has been a regular for Ireland at the back of the scrum and his loss so late in the day won't have helped head coach Joe Schmidt's plans.

It has been reported that the Leinster man rolled his ankle during the warm-up and medical advice was that he wouldn't be able to play.