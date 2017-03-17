Stade Francais' players are ready to accept the consequences of their strike over the shock proposed merger with Paris rivals Racing 92.

Players from both clubs, including those on international duty with France, were stunned when the planned merger was announced on Monday.

On Wednesday, Stade's squad, including captain Sergio Parisse, the Italy skipper, went on an "open-ended strike", according to the president of the French players' union Robins Tchale-Watchou.

Stade are due to play at Castres on Saturday afternoon in the Top 14. Racing, whose players are understood not to be on strike, are due to play at Montpellier on Saturday evening.

Stade players and supporters wearing the team's traditional pink protested outside a meeting between the clubs to discuss the merger that took place on Friday morning at the Ligue Nationale de Rugby's (LNR) headquarters in Paris.

The LNR announced another meeting will take place on Monday evening.

Immediately after Friday's meeting, the LNR tweeted a comment from Tchale-Watchou, saying: "The Stade Francais players have made a decision and accept its consequences."

In another LNR tweet, Tchale-Watchou added: "If the strike is lifted, then we can start on a constructive discussion."

Also after Friday's meeting Stade president Thomas Savare, one of the two protagonists along with Racing chief Jacky Lorenzetti, was quoted in a LNR tweet, saying: "There is a fierce desire of the two presidents to implement this project because it is an exciting project."

An LNR statement, announcing Monday's meeting, read: "The stakeholders of the project to merge Stade Francais Paris and Racing 92 clubs were gathered this morning on the initiative of the NRL. The exchanges took place in a good atmosphere, allowing the resumption of the dialogue.

"All parties agreed to meet at 6pm on Monday at the NRL headquarters to continue discussions.

"The participants of the meeting: the representatives of the two sports companies, the two associations, the players and the staff."

Defending Top 14 champions Racing sit a disappointing eighth in the league table, three places above Stade whose players are particularly concerned for their futures.

Should Stade's squad continue to strike, there could be a consequence for Welsh club Ospreys who are due to host the Parisians in a European Rugby Challenge Cup quarter-final on April 2.

Racing are out of Europe having exited the European Rugby Champions Cup at the group stage.