England scrum coach Neal Hatley is expecting a raucous atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Ireland.

The double champions face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (5pm, live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Radio 1) seeking the victory that will deliver back to back Grand Slams for the first time in the RBS 6 Nations era.

England will become only the sixth team to defend the Grand Slam if they topple Ireland, victory setting a new world record of 19 successive Test victories in the process and Hatley says they are eagerly looking forward to the occasion.

"For us back to back Grand Slams would be something special," Hatley said.

"We've prepared exceptionally well and it's a good measure of how we are continuing to grow as a team to go somewhere like Dublin which will be quite hostile and one hell of a day out.

"To make sure as a team we continue to grow and we put ourselves in these positions to win big games."

Hatley believes England's entire front row contingent have argued a compelling case for British and Irish Lions selection,.

Duels for Lions selection litter the field, but among the most fascinating will take place in the front row where Joe Marler, Dylan Hartley and Dan Cole lock horns with Jack McGrath, Rory Best and Tadgh Furlong.

On England's bench there is Mako Vunipola and Jamie George - both formidable players and, in the eyes of some, more worthy starters - while Kyle Sinckler is a tighthead of rich potential.

The Lions tour New Zealand this summer and Hatley believes all six of his front rows should be involved.

"We have one of the best tightheads in the world in Dan Cole and one of the best upcoming tightheads in Kyle Sinckler"

"All the guys have put their hands up - Mako, Joe, Jamie, Dylan....there isn't a single player we've used in the front row who hasn't put his hand up and pushed a really strong claim for selection," England's scrum coach said.

"They're a very good six, particularly at loosehead with the two players we have there in Joe and Mako.

"We have one of the best tightheads in the world in Dan Cole and one of the best upcoming tightheads in Kyle Sinckler.

"From a prop point of view we've got three really experienced, top quality players and one kid who is going to get there very quickly.

"Dylan will become the fourth highest capped England international and you don't get there if you're not a quality player. We've got six very good front row forwards."

