Former international second-row Mike McCarthy believes that talk of Ireland being in decline is off the mark and he expects them to beat England on Saturday.

Following Six Nations defeats to Scotland and Wales, denying England a Grand Slam and preserving their top-tier World Cup seeding are the main motivating factors for the Irish this weekend.

Despite some calls for a change in approach and personnel, the 35-year-old who earned 19 caps for Ireland told the RTÉ Rugby Podcast that there is "no need to panic and change things."

&lt;!--cke_bookmark_7760S--&gt;&lt;!--cke_bookmark_7760E--&gt;

"The bar's been set so high with the victories over South Africa, Australia and New Zealand that they've got a lot to live up to," he said.

"Test match rugby is such small margins, the smallest thing can be the winning or losing of a game.

"They started slowly against Scotland and the game got away from them. They showed great spirit to come back in the second half and probably should have come away with a win.

"Against Wales, it was just a couple of small things not going their way like the maul try at the end. I felt they should have also won that game.

"I have full faith that with the home crowd behind them and a good start, they'll do the job.

"The lads are really going to be hurting and they need no more motivation than playing England and the chance to burst their bubble and break their 18-match winning run.

"It happened in 2011 so hopefully it will be the same on Saturday."

After championship wins in Joe Schmidt's first two seasons in 2014 and 2015, Ireland have had disappointing tournament results.

However, McCarthy, who is leaving Leinster for Narbonne at the end of the season, says that the players retain great faith in the Kiwi's methods.

"He is a hard taskmaster but I think he brings the best out in players.

"He sets the bar very high and always has you questioning as a player whether you should be doing more.

"The lads always want to do more homework and analyse the opposition, make sure they've got their own detail right of where they're meant to be.

"There is a bit of a fear-factor, which I think is good as it brings out the best in the players.

"I think the hunger to work hard and being the best prepared you can be gives players confidence."